Former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed accusations he was behind the gruesome massacre of peaceful protesters in Lagos on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Millions were shocked on Tuesday night when around a dozen protesters were killed during a peaceful sit-in protest at the Lekki-Epe toll gate.

At least seven people have been reported dead, by eyewitnesses, and many others injured after soldiers, according to eyewitnesses, opened fire on unarmed protesters in the dead of the night.

Many have accused Tinubu of being the mastermind behind the military deployment as an attempt to protect his investment in the lucrative toll gate which is one of Lagos' busiest intersections.

However, Tinubu denied that he has any investment in the toll gate which is managed by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

"I have no dime, no kobo of investment in the toll gate," he said during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, October 21.

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said he had previously reached out to incumbent Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to find means of peaceful resolution to protests that have been going on for two weeks.

As part of nationwide demonstrations, hundreds of protesters had shut down the toll gate, and other areas of Lagos, demanding comprehensive police reform from the Federal Government.

Sanwo-Olu imposed a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday afternoon after an uptick of violence from thugs who tried to hijack the peaceful protests.

Scores of protesters refused to leave the toll gate despite the curfew which was originally set to commence at 4 pm, and later extended to 9 pm.

Sporadic gun shots filled the air on Tuesday night with protesters livestreaming the scenes strewn with injured bodies, and some that were dead or eventually died.

Tinubu said the massacre should never have been allowed to happen.

"I will never, never be part of any carnage. I will never be part of that.

"Why will they shoot live bullets?" he said.

Sanwo-Olu confused by massacre

Governor Sanwo-Olu said on Wednesday morning that last night's events were out of his control.

"This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger," he posted on Twitter.

The governor reported that 30 people have been treated or are receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the attack, but remained tight-lipped on the number of people that were killed.

The Army has called reports that its soldiers were responsible for Tuesday's massacre "Fake News" but has failed to issue a comprehensive statement.

United States presidential candidate, Joe Biden, and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, have both strongly condemned the killings and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take charge of the situation.

Buhari has failed to directly address the event since it happened over 12 hours ago.