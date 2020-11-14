The Lagos State Judicial Panel probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate has resumed sitting on Saturday, November 14, 2020, after one week break.

The penel’s sitting was suspended last week following the freezing of the bank accounts of one of the youth members of the panel by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The CBN’s action prompted Bolatito Rachael Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi representing the youths on panel to boycott the sitting on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

The youth members have, however, returned to the panel as representatives of the Nigerian Army join the sitting on Saturday, November 14, 2020, to give testimony on the shooting incident in Lekki on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

According to TheNation, the Nigerian Army had earlier listed four Brigadier Generals and one Lieutenant Colonel, who will testify before the panel.

The top military officer are; Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo; Chief of Staff, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, VI, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Nsikak Edet; Commander, 81 Division Garrison, VI, Brig. Gen. Francis Omata; Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja, Brig. Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi; and Commanding Officer, 65 Battalion, Bonny Camp, VI, Lt. Col. Salisu Bello.

The army representatives had also told the panel about their readiness to show videos capturing soldiers' activities at the tollgate on October 20 night.