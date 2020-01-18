A family member who confirmed this to PUNCH on Saturday, January 18, 2020 said Dr. Are died at 86-years-old following a brief illness.

He died at the High Dependency Unit of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan at about 12.30am on Saturday.

Are, born on Dec. 2, 1933, was a former General Manager of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

The deceased was the Managing Director/ Chairman of Kakanfo Inn, Managing Director, Lekan Are Farms Limited and Director of Punch Nigeria Limited.

The agricultural consultant and farmer was until his death the Laguna Bobajiro of Ibadanland.