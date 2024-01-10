Legal concerns arise over President Tinubu's dismissal of FCCPC Vice Chairman

Tinubu's announcement on Monday, January 08, 2024, highlighted the need for restructuring and fortifying key government agencies to safeguard the rights of Nigerian consumers.

However, a review by ThisDay has uncovered potential legal irregularities in the President's unilateral decision to remove Irukera.

The Federal Protection and Competition Act of 2018, which established the FCCPC, plays a crucial role in this controversy.

According to the Act, the President's authority to remove the head of the agency is conditional upon Senate approval.

The Act specifies criteria for removal, such as incompetence, breach of appointment conditions, absenteeism without consent, serious misconduct, or violation of conflict of interest regulations.

Importantly, it explicitly states that the President's exercise of removal powers requires Senate endorsement.

Crucially, there is no apparent evidence that President Tinubu sought Senate approval before dismissing Irukera.