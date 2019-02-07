Another meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has started on Thursday 7, 2019.

The meeting which started in the evening is the 10th meeting between the government and ASUU leaders.

The meeting began around 5:45 p.m and is holding at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja.

According to Premium Times, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said there is hope the meeting will be fruitful and conclusive.

”We hope the meeting will close the chapter in this imbroglio,” he said.

Also speaking at the beginning of the meeting, the national president of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the union hopes the impending issues will be resolved.

”We need to get final clearance to make final pronouncement this evening,” he said.

ASUU embarked on an indefinite strike on November 4, 2018, demanding improved funding of universities and implementation of previous agreements with the government.