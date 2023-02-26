ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS

News Agency Of Nigeria

A middle aged man, Mr Gabriel Agabi, was on Sunday arrested by the Police over impersonation and in possession of 17 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) not programmed for the ward where he was arrested.

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS.
Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He was later taken to Ogoja INEC’s office, where he confessed to have impersonated Abakedi.

After confessional statement, he was whisked away by the police to the Ogoja Area Command for further investigation by the CID unit.

The alleged impostor claimed to be a lecturer in philosophy department of the University of Calabar and hails from Ugoro Community in Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state.

He impersonated the INEC collation officer for Yache ward in Yala Local Government Area of the state, Dr Dominic Abakedi.

One of the BVAS found in his possession had the following details: “BVAS No: 09/18/10/012 with 216 accredited voters and 250 votes cast.

The impersonator, who was alleged to have been playing the script of a party, had with collaboration with others, locked up all the agents of other parties in that ward.

He was also alleged to have disappeared since the close of voting around 6p.m. on Saturday and only resurfaced at the senatorial district collation center in Ogoja at past 5p.m. on Sunday.

A senior police officer at the scene, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in charge of elections in the district, Zannah Shettima, declined comment on the matter, stressing that he was yet to be briefed.

He said, “I don’t have the details and so I can’t speak on it.”

Agabi claimed to be a lecturer in philosophy department and hails from Ugoro Community in Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state.

NAN reports that collation of Cross North Senatorial results was ongoing at the time filing this report.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC wins Katsina North senatorial seat

APC wins Katsina North senatorial seat

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS

Lecturer who impersonated INEC official caught with 17 BVAS

ADC's Leke Abejide wins House of Reps seat in Kogi

ADC's Leke Abejide wins House of Reps seat in Kogi

Oshiomhole wins Senate seat in Edo

Oshiomhole wins Senate seat in Edo

INEC rejects election results from Okowa’s LGA

INEC rejects election results from Okowa’s LGA

Labour Party claims agent signed election result at gunpoint in Lagos

Labour Party claims agent signed election result at gunpoint in Lagos

Obi defeats Tinubu in Ikeja LG

Obi defeats Tinubu in Ikeja LG

Jandor visits woman injured during election in Lagos

Jandor visits woman injured during election in Lagos

NNPP protest as Kwara supporters denied voting rights

NNPP protest as Kwara supporters denied voting rights

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections