Lecturer wants FG to include spirituality in tertiary education curriculum

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture had the theme: “Actuating Spirituality for Ethical Accounting Practice”.

He said that the introduction of spirituality into institution’s curriculum would help to tackle error, sharp practices and reduce unethical practices in the country.

The accountant added that this would also lead the accounting profession to return to the path of honour and address moral decadence in the system.

“The teaching of ethics in our higher education institutions cannot be over emphasised as it will impact positively and significantly affected ethical behaviour of leaders, accountants and managers trained for the future challenges,” Iyoha said.

He noted that the issue of unethical practices leading to corruption and fraud had become a concern as many companies both local and international had closed down due to false declaration of audited results.

“The private and public companies need to emphasise spirituality in their job schedules and offering when hiring accountants and auditors.

“In addition, the Accounting Standard Setters and Professional Accounting Organisation should also emphasise spirituality in it conceptual framework and develop standards that encourage spirituality,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Vice-Chancellor of the Covenant University, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, lamented that several businesses and organisations had shut down due to unethical accounting standards.

According to him, such unethical accounting standards include manipulation of figures, lack of courage to blow the necessary whistle and sin of omission, among others.

Adebayo said that this concern informed many government and regulatory agencies around the world to review regulations governing accounting standards, finance and corporate governance.