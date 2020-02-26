The EFCC charged Micheal with three counts bordering on forgery and using as genuine forged document.

Testifying in an FCT High Court in Kubwa while being led in evidence by Mr Steve Odiase, EFCC counsel, Mark said he recorded the defendant’s statement in February 2016 because he could not write in English.

”I took the defendant’s statements in company of three other investigators. The statement was tendered as evidence in court and marked as Exhibit six,” he said.

When asked by the defence counsel, Zakari Garba, if the EFCC investigations revealed that the defendant worked with Ministry of Interior or Immigration.

Garba further asked if the witness had a document to show that the defendant’s Nigerian international passport was forged.

He also asked if the EFCC were aware that one Antonio Menessie applied for the defendant’s Nigerian passport.

The witness in response said that the defendant does not work with Nigerian Immigration adding that he brought a letter of confirmation as a citizen of Nigeria issued to him by the Ministry of Interior.

He further revealed that investigations was extended to the ministry of interior and they replied saying the said letter was not issued by them.

Mark said the defendant mentioned in his statement that Menessie applied for his passport and Menessie had died at the time of investigation.

After the testimony, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, adjourned the matter until May 4 for continuation of hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC alleged that the defendant obtained a Nigerian International passport through fraudulent means.