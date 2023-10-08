Leave us out of your court fight with Tinubu, Kwankwaso's NNPP tells Atiku

The party stressed that it remains neutral in the ongoing dispute between Atiku and the President regarding the latter's academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU).

The CSU released Tinubu's academic records to the former Vice President last Monday, following a ruling by a United States court compelling the school to do so.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) torchbearer in the 2023 presidential election, had in a press conference on Thursday called on his NNPP and Labour Party counterparts, Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, respectively, to join his quest to extract justice against the President over the certificate forgery allegation.

But the Deputy National Chairman of the NNP, Nwaeze Onu, said his party was not in court against the Tinubu and would not want to be seen as an interloper in a case that it's not involved in.

Speaking at a press conference, Onu said, “If you remember we are not in court, and if you jump into what you are not, you become an interloper. We do not want to get engaged in what we are not part of. We love the country more than we love ourselves.