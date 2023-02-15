ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Leave Fani-Kayode alone - APC tells security agencies

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured of presenting Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, one of its chieftains for questioning by security agencies anytime required.

Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Onanuga urged the police to leave Fani-Kayode alone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fani-Kayode, also Director of Special Projects and New Media APC PCC was on Monday invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning.

The former Minister of Aviation under former President Olusegun Obasanjo was grilled by the DSS for five hours over his tweet.

Fani-Kayode had twitted that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) had a meeting with some military generals to possibly plot a coup.

“In spite of the well-publicised invitation of Mr Femi Fani-Kayode by the DSS and the report that the secret police asked him to return for further investigation today (Wednesday).

“We were surprised that the police have also jumped into the same matter.

“On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Federal Investigation Bureau also invited Fani-Kayode for questioning,” Onanuga said.

He said the APC PCC was concerned about the latest invitation by another security agency, few days to the general election, when Fani-Kayode was most needed as the council's Director of New Media.

He added that while the council was not questioning the authority of the police to invite its official, it should be mindful that the truth they seek to find was already being pursued by the DSS.

Onanuga said the police should therefore, allow the DSS to complete its investigation.

He said Fani-Kayode upon his first interview by the DSS, described the agency as “very professional”, in the way its operatives grilled him.

He said that Fani-Kayode was grilled by the DSS on his tweet accusing one of the opposition leaders of cooking something with the military authorities.

Onanuga said the DSS at the meeting, made it clear to Fani-Kayode that the basis of his tweet, a newspaper report, was not correct.

He added that Fani-Kayode would have another round of grilling by the DSS today (Wednesday).

“In a statement on Tuesday night, the agency spokesman explained the reason for Fani-Kayode’s invitation.

“Saying it was in respect of an investigation of some of his allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to ​national security.

“Fani-Kayode faced a panel which interviewed him on the subject matter and was granted administrative bail afterwards.

“He was directed to make routine returns to the DSS office with effect from Wednesday, Feb. 15, till otherwise, the investigation however continues,“ Onanuga quoted the DSS as saying.

He added that the police should allow the investigation go its full course to avoid opening themselves to suspicions that they were implementing an agenda scripted by the opposition.

“Fani-Kayode is a respected Nigerian and had served his country as minister of aviation, he will be available any time to answer for his actions,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google commits $2m on fight against misinformation during elections

Google commits $2m on fight against misinformation during elections

JAMB extends 2023 UTME registration

JAMB extends 2023 UTME registration

Centre inaugurates app on 2023 general election

Centre inaugurates app on 2023 general election

Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts

Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts

Leave Fani-Kayode alone - APC tells security agencies

Leave Fani-Kayode alone - APC tells security agencies

Oyo protesters urge govt to prevail on banks to collect old naira notes

Oyo protesters urge govt to prevail on banks to collect old naira notes

TUC aligns with NLC to ensure elections hold

TUC aligns with NLC to ensure elections hold

Why there’s high rate of divorce in Nigeria – Stakeholders

Why there’s high rate of divorce in Nigeria – Stakeholders

Naira scarcity: Okowa calls for calm as protesters destroy ATM gallery in Delta

Naira scarcity: Okowa calls for calm as protesters destroy ATM gallery in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline