The parents of Leah Sharibu have called on President Muhammadu Buhari once again to fulfil his promise to rescue her from her Boko Haram captors.

Sharibu has remained with the Islamic sect since 113 students were abducted from a school in Dapchi, Yobe in March 2018.

Five of the students died in captivity and 107 were returned a month later, but the terrorists kept Sharibu because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

The government has made numerous promises to negotiate her return, but she has now spent three years in captivity, a situation that still causes her parents distress.

In an open letter to President Buhari on Sunday, March 7, 2021, Nathan and Rebecca Sharibu begged Buhari to live up to his word and rescue their child.

They said, "Sir, we plead with you to put yourself in our position and assume that Leah is your daughter.

"How would you feel knowing that she is in captivity just because she was courageous to refuse to renounce her faith?"

Boko Haram vowed in October 2018 that it would make Sharibu a slave, claiming the government turned down the opportunity to negotiate her release.

The 17-year-old was also reported last year to have given birth to a baby boy after she was married off to a Boko Haram fighter.