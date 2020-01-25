Leah Sharibu, a christian teenager abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in 2018 has reportedly given birth to a baby boy on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

The teenager was among 110 schoolgirls abducted on February 19, 2018, by the Boko Haram terrorists from the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi in Yobe state.

Leah was fourteen when she was kidnapped.

However, in March 2018, the Federal Government announced that the insurgents had returned 106 of the kidnapped school children but Leah was not among them.

It was reported that Leah was not released because she refused to convert to Islam.

According to Daily Trust, she was married off to a top Boko Haram commander who lives outside Nigeria.

The source, who disclosed the information to the newspaper said Leah was delivered of the baby early Saturday in Niger Republic.

The source also said that the terrorists had wanted to release her few months ago but couldn’t because she was pregnant.