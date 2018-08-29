Pulse.ng logo
Leah Sharibu: Ezekwesili describes Presidency’s comment as a shame

Leah Sharibu Oby Ezekwesili describes Presidency’s comment as a shame

Femi Adesina, while answering questions on efforts to secure Leah Sharibu’s release during an interview, said only God knows when she will return.

  • Published:
Oby Ezekwesili condemns Femi Adesina's comment on Leah Sharibu's release play

Dr Oby Ezekwesili

(@Judd_Leonard)

Oby Ezekwesili, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) co-founder, has described the Presidency’s comment on Leah Sharibu’s release as a shame.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, while answering questions on efforts to secure Leah’s release during an interview on Channels TV, said only God knows when she will return.

Ezekwesili reacts

The BBOG co-founder said “Who else listened to the President’s media aide Femi Adesina find anything worthy to laugh about while speaking about abducted children & their parents?

“A Spokesperson that never has FACTS on Hot Button Issues — ‘I believe’ ‘I expect’, ‘some agency not Presidency’. Na REAL waa.

“I forced myself to listen to a Media Aide to the President who seems to blame Nigerians for not ‘seeing’ the imaginary great things that have been done.

“Totally TONE DEAF and lacking the capacity to LEARN from perennial failures of the administration he communicates. BIG SHAME.”

Sharibu was among over 100 girls abducted by Boko Haram from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe state.

She was held back when they released her mates because she refused to denounce Christianity.

Leah Sharibu begs Buhari

The Cable recently published an audio message of Leah Sharibu begging President Buhari to help secure her release.

She said "I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation.

ALSO READ: Leah Sharibu - Parents confirm daughter’s voice

"I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you."

Meanwhile, the Presidency has issued a statement saying that the secret service is analysing the audio message from Leah Sharibu.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

