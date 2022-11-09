Leadway Health organises free basic life support training

The training took place at the Leadway Assurance Learning Academy at Yaba, and was attended by employees from organizations across different sectors like; Insurance, Marketing, Construction, Banking and Finance and FMCG.

These organizations were the lucky ones selected when Leadway Health made a call for entries for the Basic Life Support training on their social media platforms a while back. The Human Resource Professionals of these organizations were then contacted, and a day for the training was communicated.

Pulse Nigeria

The attendees were taught what to do in an emergency, how to carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) , how to administer first aid and lots more by Emergency Medical Technicians who were brought to the session for this very purpose. This was followed by a practical session, where attendees had the opportunity to practice what they had learnt on dummies and each other.

It proved to be a really exciting and insightful session which left the attendees more knowledgeable than before, and ready to handle such emergencies should the need arise.

More of these sessions would be held and to be sure of when entries of the next edition commences, follow Leadway Health on: