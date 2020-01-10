With remarkable campaigns involving experiential and digital marketing, Leadway has been able to communicate insurance to Nigerians in more relatable and interesting ways – a problem faced by most insurance companies and is yet unsolved.

Particularly, retail insurance is a major category in which the company plays big and success has been recorded in that area. An example is the previously executed ‘See-finish’ campaign to introduce the Leadway Family Benefits Plan Plus, a funeral expense insurance cover.

Now retail insurance and insurance generally, is about to take a whole new dimension in Nigeria with the launch of Leadway’s Student Protection Plan. A one-of-a-kind plan designed for Tertiary Institution students to secure their future by paying just N1,000 monthly.

The Leadway Student Protection Plan is an insurance product that guarantees a covered future, ensuring that no student has to drop out of school in the event that his/her guardian passes away and can no longer pay their school fees, as is the case of most university drop outs. A sum of N250,000 is paid to the student in the event of this unfortunate incidence.

It doesn’t stop there, you also get a discount on premiums after the first year.

To learn more and sign up, click here http://bit.ly/2QEt6GA

