RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Leaders must focus on common good — Osinbajo’s aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

Every leader must stay focused on promoting the right values, an aide to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said.

Laolu-Akande (GreenbargeReporters)
Laolu-Akande (GreenbargeReporters)

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, posted this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Read Also

He said that leaders must also ensure that the values they promoted aligned more with the common good of society, and not sectional interests.

“When a leader is entrusted with the destiny of a nation, what matters most in his/her circle of associates is alignment of values and shared public spirit.

“Otherwise, people in high offices can be very loyal to each other and among themselves for the bastardisation of the common good,” he said.

Akande also embodies the strong values of hard work, integrity, honesty, patriotism, dedication, loyalty and excellence that Osinbajo represents.

The vice president was an aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s special convention and primaries in which former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu emerged as APC presidential candidate for 2023.

Recently, while playing host to a group of Harvard Business School students at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Osinbajo, again, emphasised on his personal commitment to those values that were also significant for national development.

“For me, spirituality connotes values. I came into government with values about what I think is important, especially around transparency, social justice and justice, among others.

“You are almost always a product of the values you believe in.

“Fortunately, a lot of these values cut across the different faiths, they are not necessarily restricted to a religion or one faith,” Osinbajo said.

Among many laudable descriptions, Osinbajo is regarded by many as the most hard-working vice president in Nigeria’s history.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC Chairman says insecurity may hamper elections in North-West, South-East

INEC Chairman says insecurity may hamper elections in North-West, South-East

Sanwo-Olu unveils 30-year development plan, signs wealth, civil bills

Sanwo-Olu unveils 30-year development plan, signs wealth, civil bills

Leaders must focus on common good — Osinbajo’s aide

Leaders must focus on common good — Osinbajo’s aide

2023: Sanwo-Olu begins campaign for 2nd term

2023: Sanwo-Olu begins campaign for 2nd term

18 parties accuse APC of plot to remove INEC chairman, tamper with BVAS

18 parties accuse APC of plot to remove INEC chairman, tamper with BVAS

Why we delayed take-off of APC presidential campaign - Keyamo

Why we delayed take-off of APC presidential campaign - Keyamo

Police rescue man locked up for 20 years by unknown persons in Kaduna

Police rescue man locked up for 20 years by unknown persons in Kaduna

LASTMA vows to take tough action against BRT drivers

LASTMA vows to take tough action against BRT drivers

2023 Appropriation Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

2023 Appropriation Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Tompolo

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

Here's what we imagined Buhari thought [Twitter]

Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts