Leaders must focus on common good — Osinbajo’s aide

He said that leaders must also ensure that the values they promoted aligned more with the common good of society, and not sectional interests.

“When a leader is entrusted with the destiny of a nation, what matters most in his/her circle of associates is alignment of values and shared public spirit.

“Otherwise, people in high offices can be very loyal to each other and among themselves for the bastardisation of the common good,” he said.

Akande also embodies the strong values of hard work, integrity, honesty, patriotism, dedication, loyalty and excellence that Osinbajo represents.

The vice president was an aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s special convention and primaries in which former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu emerged as APC presidential candidate for 2023.

Recently, while playing host to a group of Harvard Business School students at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Osinbajo, again, emphasised on his personal commitment to those values that were also significant for national development.

“For me, spirituality connotes values. I came into government with values about what I think is important, especially around transparency, social justice and justice, among others.

“You are almost always a product of the values you believe in.

“Fortunately, a lot of these values cut across the different faiths, they are not necessarily restricted to a religion or one faith,” Osinbajo said.