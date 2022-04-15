RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LCC suspends tolling resumption at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

The company had planned to resume tolling at the bridge after months of suspension.

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has suspended the resumption of tolling at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

Managing Director of LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, made this known in a statement on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Omomuwasan disclosed that the company will soon announce a new date for the return of toll collection at the bridge.

LCC had suspended tolling at the bridge following the aftermath of protests against police brutality and alleged extrajudicial killings at the plaza.

Despite controversy over the planned resumption of tolling operations, the company had announced that toll collection would resume on April 17, following the reopening of the toll plaza on April 1.

However, the LCC said the suspension became necessary to give residents more time to register for electronic toll devices.

The statement said, “As a responsible organisation, we must take full cognizance of everyone within the axis. Therefore, we want to continue with the ongoing engagements with our stakeholders.”

“The preparatory operations to resume tolling on the Bridge have been smooth so far, and we are grateful to all the key stakeholders for their cooperation.

“The planned commencement of toll collection has now been postponed, allowing more of our customers to register for the electronic toll devices to enable seamless passages at the toll plaza," the LCC MD said.

Pulse had earlier reported that security operatives were stationed at strategic locations around the toll plaza on Friday, April 15, to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

