Olamilekan Agbeleshe, who is popularly known as Laycon, has been reminded of his civic responsibilities by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

26-year-old Laycon emerged winner of the 5th edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show on September 27, 2020; and will be presented with a total cash and ancillary benefits prize of N85 million.

As it turns out, Big Brother wasn’t the only one watching Laycon.

Laycon is this season's winner! [Twitter/@bbnaija]

As viewers posted their congratulations to big winner Laycon on social media platforms on the night, so did the Lagos tax office.

“Congratulations @itsLaycon, Winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax. Thumbs up,” the LIRS tweeted.

That was fast. Some really awa fierce stuff, yeah?

Congrats, Laycon!!