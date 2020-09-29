Olamilekan Agbeleshe, who is popularly known as Laycon, has been reminded of his civic responsibilities by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).
26-year-old Laycon emerged winner of the 5th edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show on September 27, 2020; and will be presented with a total cash and ancillary benefits prize of N85 million.
As it turns out, Big Brother wasn’t the only one watching Laycon.
As viewers posted their congratulations to big winner Laycon on social media platforms on the night, so did the Lagos tax office.
“Congratulations @itsLaycon, Winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax. Thumbs up,” the LIRS tweeted.
That was fast. Some really awa fierce stuff, yeah?
Congrats, Laycon!!