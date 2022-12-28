ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawyer's murder: Reps move to ban alcohol consumption by Police officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has called for a ban on police officers from consuming alcohol and other hard substances capable of inhibiting their sense of reasoning.

Omobolanle Raheem.
Omobolanle Raheem.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The lawmakers also condemned the killing of a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Omobolanle Raheem, who was shot in Lagos by a policeman on Christmas Day.

This resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion of Urgent Public Importance raised by Rep. Babajide Obanikoro (APC-Lagos) at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Obanikoro lamented that on the fateful day, without any altercation, one of the officers shot Mrs Raheem who was seven months pregnant with twins, on the spot.

He recalled that a similar incident happened on Dec. 7 by officers from the same police station, who gunned down a young man, which sparked unrest.

He expressed worry that such type of occurrence happened often across Nigeria, and the officers usually got away with killing innocent citizens they swore to protect.

The legislators also demanded for a thorough investigation into the killing and other incidences of extrajudicial murders committed by police officers.

Adopting the motion, the lawmakers further agreed that the Nigerian Police Act on the general conduct of officers should be reviewed.

They observed a minute's silence for the late Raheem.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop

Cross River Senator withdraws case against APC, vows to work for Tinubu

Cross River Senator withdraws case against APC, vows to work for Tinubu

Lawyer's murder: Reps move to ban alcohol consumption by Police officers

Lawyer's murder: Reps move to ban alcohol consumption by Police officers

Nigeria has only 250 kidney specialists – Nephrologist

Nigeria has only 250 kidney specialists – Nephrologist

Reps approve Buhari’s N819.54bn loan request for capital projects

Reps approve Buhari’s N819.54bn loan request for capital projects

IGP recommends officer’s suspension for shooting, killing Lagos lawyer

IGP recommends officer’s suspension for shooting, killing Lagos lawyer

Tinubu asks court to dismiss suit challenging his candidacy

Tinubu asks court to dismiss suit challenging his candidacy

Bolanle Raheem: Obanikoro moves motion to stop officers drinking on duty

Bolanle Raheem: Obanikoro moves motion to stop officers drinking on duty

Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards

Buhari decorates newly promoted Commander, Brigade of Guards

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections