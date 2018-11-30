Lawyers boycott court sittings, protest alleged assassination of magistrate

Pulse.ng logo
Home > News > Local >

Lawyers boycott court sittings, protest assassination of magistrate

The chairman of the Orlu branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Chuzzy Attama, read the position of the lawyers while addressing newsmen in Owerri shortly before the protest began.

Lawyers in Imo on Friday, boycotted court sittings while protesting the alleged assassination of Senior Magistrate, Remmy Ogu.

Attama said that the courts in the state lacked adequate security adding, that the alleged  killing of the magistrate was designed to intimidate the judiciary in the state.

“We will march to the state government house, police headquarters, office of the chief judge, the state House of Assembly and the office of the director of state security service to register our protest over the gruesome murder of the legal advocate.

“We call on the Inspector- General of Police to expedite action to bring the killers of the chief magistrate of Uburu magistrates’ court in Oru West Local Government Area to book.

“We demand that the police and other relevant security Agencies carry out a thorough and unfettered investigation into the murder of senior magistrate Remmy Ogu and unmask the killers and bring them to justice,” he said.

Attama also called for armed police orderlies for all the judges and magistrates in Imo.

We also want official cars for all magistrates and chairmen of magistrates courts”,  he said. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

