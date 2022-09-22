Lawyer threatens to sue FG over proposed ponmo ban.

How it started: Pulse reports that the Federal Government may have concluded plans to ban the sale and widespread consumption of ponmo to boost the leather industry.

This indication emerged after the Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST), Zaria, Muhammad Yakubu, revealed that a law was being proposed to outlaw the consumption of ponmo in the country.

Yakubu had argued that there's a need to stop the habit of eating ponmo, which he claimed has no nutritional value, to save the leather industry and boost the nation's economy.

He added that the institute was working with stakeholders in the industry to approach the National Assembly and state governments to birth a legislation banning ponmo consumption.

Lawyer threatens legal action: Reacting to the development, Ubani in a statement signed by him on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, queried the rationale behind the proposal to ban ponmo consumption.

The lawyer argued that ponmo remains the most constant protein meat-like substance in the common man's stew and soups. He added that, given the high cost of fish, meat, and other sources of protein, ponmo provides a cheaper option for the average citizens to meet their animal protein needs.

Ubani, who described such policy as "callous and anti-people", advised the federal government to abort the plan or brace up for a prolonged legal battle if it decides to follow through.

Ubani's word: “The truth is that pọnmọ remains the most constant protein or meat-like substance in the common man’s stew and soups. While politicians and rich Nigerians as well as their families enjoy all manner of proteins in their sumptuous and mouth-watering meals that are the envy of the common man, they have become restless and jealous of the only meat-like item that the average citizen chews while eating his ‘meal of affliction.’ Such a government pronouncement and planned policy of banning pọnmọ cannot be fair and just. It is ill-advised and we reject it in its entirety.”