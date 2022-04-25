Lawyer files suit against Buhari over fuel scarcity

Ogun in a statement expressed his belief that Buhari’s dual role as President and minister of petroleum resources, caused “the gross inefficiency and mismanagement in the Petroleum Sector, that led to the fuel scarcity”.

He, therefore, declared that President Buhari has questions to answer.

“I solemnly believe that the gross inefficiency and mismanagement in the Petroleum Sector, that led to the fuel scarcity, is avoidable if the President was not holding the dual position of Petroleum Minister in violation of Section 138 of the 1999 Constitution,” Ogun said.

“I believe that the President’s continuous serving as Petroleum Minister is not only illegal and unconstitutional, it is inimical to our economic growth and likely to occasion future scarcity and inefficiency that will affect the country and its good people.

“I make bold to say that it is practically and legally impossible for the President to hold his elected position, that comes with enormous responsibilities, contemporaneously with the position of Petroleum Minister. It has no basis in law, logic and politics.

“If Nigerians suffered that heavily during the fuel scarcity, the President must be answerable for it. There must be consequences. And as a citizen of this country, I believe we must avert a reoccurrence; whether under this regime or in future administrations. God bless Nigeria.”

Ogun is a Nigerian lawyer, human rights activist, social crusader, columnist and public affairs analyst. He is the Managing Partner of FO Legal, a trusted Law Firm in Nigeria providing innovative and excellent legal services to local and international clients.

He is the convener of Civil Coalition for Constitutional Governance, a nonpartisan legal advocacy organization devoted to human rights, good governance, and constitutional, electoral, and policy reforms in Nigeria.