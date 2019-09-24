He made the disclosure in a speech delivered at the 38th PSN Annual Scientific Conference and General Meeting held at the School of Postgraduates Studies, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference theme was: “Physiology Teaching Research in Nigeria: Past, Present and Future Prospects’’ is tagged: “Zazzau 2019’’.

According to Chuemere, a bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Physiology Council of Nigeria is currently before the National Assembly.

The President said that PSN was truly international as it was a registered member of the International Union Physiological Sciences (IUPS) with its members holding offices in IUPS.

“Importantly, it will be of great interest to note that the Society is not indebted to or being indebted. Furthermore, its scientific journal, The Nigerian Journal of Physiological Sciences is in good standing.

“The ABU will be witnessing memorable and historic landmarks in the history of the society. Going forward at “Zazzau 2019’’.

“Meaning, members will commence the use of the Society’s new website developed for online renewal of membership annual dues registration.’’

In his speech, the Vice-Chancellor, ABU, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, described physiology as one of the factor in medical sciences that holds the medical training.

Garba, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Danladi Ameh, said it was highly significant to look down memory lane and the present to design the future.

He observed that the conference was an opportunity for the younger ones to interact with their seniors as well as the general public to broaden their knowledge and skills.

Garba commended PSN for choosing ABU as host for the 2019 conference, assuring the participants to feel at home and enjoy the good serene environment of what he described as the most-national-university in Nigeria.

Prof. Anthony Benjamin-Ebeigbe advocated for university-Industry partnership towards national growth and development in his paper entitled: “Challenges of Physiology Research and Publications in Nigeria’’.

Benjamin-Ebeigbe, who is a Professor of Physiology from University of Benin described industry funding of academic research as key to development.

He lamented that Africa had big population with little investment in science and technology, the Don said the continent covered about 20.4 per cent of the total world landmass with 14 per cent of the total world population.

The Head of Physiology Department, ABU, Dr Maryam Akor-Dewu, said the essence of the conference was to understand how physiology is and “how it is today’’, to be able to adequately project its future.

“We need to know what it was at the past, what it is at present and what we hope to achieve in future, so, we need to come together, discuss this and find a way of improving our lives and students of physiology.

“The conference had created a lot of enlightenment, the participants are getting information they never thought they will have, especially our students, they now know that there are opportunities out there for them.

“It is an honour to host the PSN President, the exco and people from all over and even across Nigeria, so it is indeed a pleasure hosting these distinguished personalities at ABU,’’ she said.