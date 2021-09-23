Lawmakers whose flight was delayed at Kano airport are really angry

Reports say the lawmakers arrived the Kano airport to board an Azman airline flight bound for Abuja.

However, the flight, which was scheduled for 12:30pm on Wednesday, was delayed to 2:30pm. The flight was then moved to 6pm, as passengers raged and cussed.

Afterwards, the flight time was moved to 9:45pm. But it got worse. The lawmakers were told that they would leave by 12:15am on Thursday.

Officials of the airline also failed to address the passengers on the cause of the delay.

Among the angry airport passengers at the lounge on the day were these House of Reps members who were in Kano to carry out an oversight assignment.

The lawmakers say they have never experienced anything like that.

“It is important that the people we represent know where we are and the national assembly knows we are still stranded here. As we speak to you, nobody is at the counter to address us, not even the manager,” says Benjamin Kalu, spokesperson of the House of Representatives, who is one of the stranded passengers.

“We just came out to see the manager and other members are still inside.

“In the hall, a lot of Nigerians were left stranded. There are other Nigerians who are stranded and we are witnessing this firsthand and we are feeling it; some of the citizens are abandoned here.

“We are raising this call for common Nigerians. Sometimes, when citizens bring their complaints, it appears as if they fabricated it, but this one we are involved and we are seeing this for ourselves.

“We don’t know when we are leaving here, and we have shown interest to find out from the ministry of aviation and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) what is happening to the aviation sector as soon as we return,” he added.

Other lawmakers who are stranded at the airport are Rotimi Agunsoye, Henry Archibong, and Gboluga Tinboju, among others.

A spokesperson for Azman was not immediately available for comments for this story.

Flight delays and outright cancellations with no reasons offered, are commonplace in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and largest economy.