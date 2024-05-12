Lawmakers want to know how many foreigners are living in Nigeria
The data is crucial for upholding the integrity of immigration procedures.
Recommended articles
Rep. Ayuba Adele, Vice Chairman, House Committee on Interior said this during an interactive session with Management of IRIS Smart Technology and Continental Transfer Technique in Abuja on Friday.
Adele said that the probe was to identify shortcomings or irregularities and implement necessary reforms to address them.
He said the investigation was crucial for upholding the integrity of immigration procedures and ensuring that citizens and residents received fair and timely treatment.
Adele said committee had in a letter to the Managing Directors of the agencies under its purview requested the true agreement, terms of MOU or contract signed with the Federal Government.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng