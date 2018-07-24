Pulse.ng logo
Lawmakers sing, dance to celebrate colleagues' defection to PDP

APC Lawmakers sing, dance to celebrate colleagues' defection to PDP

Earlier, the PDP lawmakers, who converged on the lobby of the National Assembly, vowed not to allow a leadership change in the Senate.

Lawmakers sing, dance to celebrate colleagues' defection to PDP play

Lawmakers sing, dance to celebrate colleagues' defection to PDP

Members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in House of Representatives celebrated on Tuesday as news of the defection of 15 senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP was announced.

Earlier, the PDP lawmakers, who converged on the lobby of the National Assembly, vowed not to allow a leadership change in the Senate.

Some of them even threatened to break into the Senate Chamber to forcefully stall any attempt to change the leadership of the Red Chamber.

However, as soon as news filtered from the Senate about the defection of 15 senators into the opposition party, the PDP Reps broke into dance, singing “ooo my home, oooo my home, when shall I see my home.

They also chanted “Dogara Dogara Dogara” to welcome the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

