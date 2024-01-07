ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmakers keep mum over distribution of Tinubu’s rice palliative

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Akin Rotimi, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, however, said that the procurement process was at different stages, depending on the constituency.

Lawmakers keep mum over distribution of Tinubu’s rice palliative to constituencies [Punch]
Lawmakers keep mum over distribution of Tinubu's rice palliative to constituencies [Punch]

This followed the disclosure by Rep. Dekeri Anamero (APC-Edo) that Tinubu gave each member two trailer loads of rice to be distributed to their constituents.

In a video that has now gone viral, Anamero, a member representing the Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo State, claimed the rice was to be shared with their various constituencies across the board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the lawmakers contacted on the telephone, declined comments on the matter.

One of the lawmakers who craved anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the matter, said he received the 25-kg bag of rice on Dec. 22, 2023 and distributed it on Christmas Eve.

He said others were angry because not all of them received the commodity, adding that they saw those of them who received it as painting them in a bad light.

When NAN sought the reaction of Rep. Abubakar Fulata (APC-Jigawa), he said, “We have a spokesperson in the house; kindly get to him for clarification.”

Rep. Akin Rotimi, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, however, said that the procurement process was at different stages, depending on the constituency.

He said the procurement and distribution of the palliatives were being handled by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“We must further clarify that the timing of the distribution is not in the hands of any honourable member,” he said.

He said the entire process was under the control of the ministry.

According to him, some constituencies have received theirs, while others are yet to be processed. We call for patience, as no constituency will be left behind.

NAN reports that some Nigerians have been calling out their reps, asking them to produce the rice given by Tinubu as palliative.

