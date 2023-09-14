Lawmakers deny receiving ₦100m palliatives, demand apology from NLC

In a statement issued by Reps spokesman Akin Rotimi on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the House rejected the claims made by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Assistant General Secretary, Christopher Onyeka, and demanded a public apology.

Christopher Onyeka had alleged that each member of the National Assembly had benefited from a hefty sum as palliatives from the government. The House of Representatives swiftly responded, labeling the claim as "baseless."

"The House of Representatives demands an immediate retraction of this lie and a public apology from the Nigeria Labour Congress," read the statement issued by Akin Rotimi.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The NLC as a critical stakeholder in the development of Nigeria has a voice, and it risks delegitimising that voice if it is found to include fables in its legitimate agitations."

The House of Representatives emphasised the importance of transparency and truth in public discourse, particularly in a functioning democracy.

"First, we state categorically that Mr. Onyeka lied in his claim that National Assembly members were given ₦100 million as palliatives. For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did Members of the House of Representatives receive any money from the Executive arm as palliatives. We, therefore, consider this statement as malicious, irresponsible, and in bad faith," the statement continued.

The House further expressed its disappointment in Onyeka for misrepresenting facts and attempting to denigrate the National Assembly while inciting the public against the institution.