ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawmakers deny receiving ₦100m palliatives, demand apology from NLC

Ima Elijah

Reps spokesman labels claim "baseless" and calls for retraction.

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

In a statement issued by Reps spokesman Akin Rotimi on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the House rejected the claims made by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Assistant General Secretary, Christopher Onyeka, and demanded a public apology.

Christopher Onyeka had alleged that each member of the National Assembly had benefited from a hefty sum as palliatives from the government. The House of Representatives swiftly responded, labeling the claim as "baseless."

"The House of Representatives demands an immediate retraction of this lie and a public apology from the Nigeria Labour Congress," read the statement issued by Akin Rotimi.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The NLC as a critical stakeholder in the development of Nigeria has a voice, and it risks delegitimising that voice if it is found to include fables in its legitimate agitations."

The House of Representatives emphasised the importance of transparency and truth in public discourse, particularly in a functioning democracy.

"First, we state categorically that Mr. Onyeka lied in his claim that National Assembly members were given 100 million as palliatives. For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did Members of the House of Representatives receive any money from the Executive arm as palliatives. We, therefore, consider this statement as malicious, irresponsible, and in bad faith," the statement continued.

The House further expressed its disappointment in Onyeka for misrepresenting facts and attempting to denigrate the National Assembly while inciting the public against the institution.

"Accordingly, the House of Representatives demands an immediate retraction of this lie and a public apology from the Nigeria Labour Congress. The NLC as a critical stakeholder in the development of Nigeria has a voice, and it risks delegitimising that voice if it is found to include fables in its legitimate agitations," the statement concluded.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Artisanal miners declares support for ministers' ultimatum to illegal miners

Artisanal miners declares support for ministers' ultimatum to illegal miners

Wole Soyinka accuses Labour Party of knowing Peter Obi lost the election

Wole Soyinka accuses Labour Party of knowing Peter Obi lost the election

Be fair, accessible to all - Group urges new Lagos commissioners

Be fair, accessible to all - Group urges new Lagos commissioners

'Stop demonising Nigeria's judiciary' - SAN urges Nigerians

'Stop demonising Nigeria's judiciary' - SAN urges Nigerians

Anambra govt invites IPMAN over ₦900m debt claims

Anambra govt invites IPMAN over ₦900m debt claims

Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses

Nigeria in darkness as national grid collapses

NGO distribute food items to 3,000 victims of banditry in 3 Kaduna LGAs

NGO distribute food items to 3,000 victims of banditry in 3 Kaduna LGAs

Capt. Olayiwola becomes first chartered master mariner in Africa

Capt. Olayiwola becomes first chartered master mariner in Africa

CDS reiterate readiness of AFN to support govt policies

CDS reiterate readiness of AFN to support govt policies

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

I was a brilliant student, Tinubu recalls days in Chicago university