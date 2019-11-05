This followed a motion of urgent public importance presented at plenary by Mr President Dasun, member representing Pankshin North Constituency.

According to Dasun, the company rarely makes electricity available to consumers in the state.

He accused the company of extortion through its estimated billing.

“Mr Speaker, It is unfortunate that the JEDC have not lived up to its responsibility, due to its poor supply of electricity to the populace.

“In Pankshin for instance, their services are poor, because the experience of the people in terms of access to power is not palatable.

“The expectation of the people about their services has been dashed.

“So, I want to call on this house to direct the company to stop the distribution of estimated bills until the supply of electricity improves and also improve on the supply of power,” he said.

Contributing, Mr Sale Yigmong, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, said his constituents have been in the dark for more than six months, yet they paid electricity bills.

Yigmong who represents Dengi constituency, called on the company to improve on its services

“In Kanam, we have not seen electricity for the past six months but we still pay bills.

“So, we urge JEDC to ensure prepaid metres get to all consumers in the state and ensure the supply of the electricity improves,” he said.

After much deliberation, the House resolved to invite the company to appear before it to explain the epileptic power supply in some parts of the state.

The house also directed the company to ensure pre-paid metres were provided to consumers and estimated billing stopped henceforth.