The Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly committee on Information and Strategy, Honourable Tunde Braimoh, has addressed the lingering dispute between the immediate past Governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode and the State House of Assembly.

In a chat with Pulse, the lawmaker who represents Kosofe Constituency II in the State House of Assembly, stated that the parliament, particularly in Lagos, is not a rubber stamp.

The House famously refused to pass Ambode's last budget as governor, summoning him to show up to explain why the budget was already being spent before it was passed.

Former Lagos Governor Ambode has come under fire since he left office in May of 2019 [Punch]

Braimoh maintained that he alongside his colleagues, respects the principle of separation of powers.

According to him, as much as collaboration can sometimes be required to effectively put some jurisdiction to effect, the state lawmakers will not indulge in bypassing the democratic process, on whose back they rode to power.

"We should not say because of cooperation, one should be mentioned in fraud," Braimoh said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker added that, "we need to consider our activities if it's in the interest of the masses. We must also indulge in the democratic processes of which we rode into power. So with this, we aren't expected to connive with what we shouldn't connive with. We shouldn't be part of what shouldn't be seen and all."

Braimoh maintained that the House of Assembly has always been working within its constitutional jurisdiction, and will also ensure that due processes are respected.

Ambode's second term bid was scuttled after the APC in Lagos went for Jide Sanwo-Olu instead, who was backed financially to emerge winner in the primary and general elections.

Ambode governed Lagos from 2015 to 2019.