Lawmaker begs corps members to be patriotic and stop changing postings

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker urged young Nigerians to embrace diversity and serve their country with dedication and commitment.

NYSC corps members on the parade ground [image used for illustrative purpose) [BBC]
He emphasised the importance of serving in various parts of the country to gain a holistic experience of life.

Ahmed said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, underlining the need for the Federal Government to fortify critical institutions, including security infrastructure and the NYSC programme.

He said the core objective of the NYSC scheme was to instill the spirit of selfless service to the community among Nigerian youths.

He further said that it seeks to promote unity and brotherhood among all Nigerians, regardless of cultural or social backgrounds.

Ahmed called on governments at all levels to prioritise adequate security measures, provide essential social amenities, and increase the monthly stipends and allowances of NYSC members.

This, he believed would motivate them to willingly serve their homeland wherever they are posted within the country.

Ahmed said the call served as a reminder of the NYSC's original mission and the importance of fostering unity and patriotism among Nigeria's youth.

He said as the nation continues to evolve, the message echoes the need for young people to embrace diversity and serve their country with dedication and commitment.

