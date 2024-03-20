ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawmaker begs colleagues to intervene as power outage makes constituents' lives unbearable

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmaker lamented that the situation was exacerbated during Ramadan, when the high cost of ice blocks poses an additional burden on residents.

Lawmaker begs colleagues to intervene as power outage makes constituents' lives unbearable
Lawmaker begs colleagues to intervene as power outage makes constituents' lives unbearable

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Randa made the call on Wednesday in a motion he presented to the assembly,

He also raised the alarm over the exorbitant price of an ice block in parts of Tureta Local Government Area, reaching as high as ₦1,000 during the ongoing Ramadan fast.

The motion, seconded by Alhaji Faruk Sidi (APC- Gwadabawa South), emphasised the need to restore electricity to several villages in Tureta and Dange-Shuni LGAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected areas listed by the lawmaker include Kanfanin Ala, Lanbar Tureta, Kanfanin Diya, Bi-Masa Tasha, Bi-Masa Gari, Dorawa, Tureta town and Gidan Kare in Tureta LGA.

The rest are Bodai, Illelar Bissalam as well as Dabagi in Dange-Shuni LGA, among others.

Randa highlighted the longstanding electricity challenges faced by these communities, citing pole breakdowns from heavy storms and theft of cables and insulators by criminals.

“This has continued to develop an adverse impact on socio-economic activities, with small businesses forced to close or operate at a loss due to reliance on electricity.

“Moreover, the ugly situation has continued to negatively affect our hospitals and pharmaceutical stores, struggling to store temperature-sensitive drugs without refrigeration,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker lamented that the situation was exacerbated during Ramadan, when the high cost of ice blocks poses an additional burden on residents.

“The situation exacerbates during the hot season, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, with mini ice blocks fetching exorbitant prices of 1,000 each,” he said

In response to Randa’s motion, the Speaker, Alhaji Tukur Bala, conducted a voice vote, with unanimous support from the lawmakers for the urgent intervention needed to address the electricity crisis in the affected areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dismissed soldier arrested for alleged armed robbery in Abuja

Dismissed soldier arrested for alleged armed robbery in Abuja

Lawmaker begs colleagues to intervene as power outage makes constituents' lives unbearable

Lawmaker begs colleagues to intervene as power outage makes constituents' lives unbearable

Court gives Obaseki, Edo assembly go ahead to impeach Shaibu

Court gives Obaseki, Edo assembly go ahead to impeach Shaibu

Gov's wife plants vegetables amid hardship, urges residents to start farming

Gov's wife plants vegetables amid hardship, urges residents to start farming

NSCDC arrests 7 suspects for producing illegal firearms for sale in Abuja

NSCDC arrests 7 suspects for producing illegal firearms for sale in Abuja

Police rescue Chinese businessman from kidnappers in Ilorin

Police rescue Chinese businessman from kidnappers in Ilorin

Nigerian Army sends 157 troops on peacekeeping mission to South Sudan

Nigerian Army sends 157 troops on peacekeeping mission to South Sudan

Archbishop of Ibadan urges FG to extend BVN-NIN linking deadline

Archbishop of Ibadan urges FG to extend BVN-NIN linking deadline

Woman gives birth to baby during plane ride, airline promises reward

Woman gives birth to baby during plane ride, airline promises reward

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN [The Educator Online]

4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN

Sen Abdul’aziz Yari [Punch Newspapers]

Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah

Gov. Aiyedatiwa inaugurates 16 permanent secretaries, 2 tutors-general [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery