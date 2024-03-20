Lawmaker begs colleagues to intervene as power outage makes constituents' lives unbearable

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Randa made the call on Wednesday in a motion he presented to the assembly,

He also raised the alarm over the exorbitant price of an ice block in parts of Tureta Local Government Area, reaching as high as ₦1,000 during the ongoing Ramadan fast.

The motion, seconded by Alhaji Faruk Sidi (APC- Gwadabawa South), emphasised the need to restore electricity to several villages in Tureta and Dange-Shuni LGAs.

The affected areas listed by the lawmaker include Kanfanin Ala, Lanbar Tureta, Kanfanin Diya, Bi-Masa Tasha, Bi-Masa Gari, Dorawa, Tureta town and Gidan Kare in Tureta LGA.

The rest are Bodai, Illelar Bissalam as well as Dabagi in Dange-Shuni LGA, among others.

Randa highlighted the longstanding electricity challenges faced by these communities, citing pole breakdowns from heavy storms and theft of cables and insulators by criminals.

“This has continued to develop an adverse impact on socio-economic activities, with small businesses forced to close or operate at a loss due to reliance on electricity.

“Moreover, the ugly situation has continued to negatively affect our hospitals and pharmaceutical stores, struggling to store temperature-sensitive drugs without refrigeration,” he said.

The lawmaker lamented that the situation was exacerbated during Ramadan, when the high cost of ice blocks poses an additional burden on residents.

“The situation exacerbates during the hot season, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, with mini ice blocks fetching exorbitant prices of ₦1,000 each,” he said