Mrs Folasade Kadiri, Assistant Director, Public Affairs of LAWMA, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

According to her, the naming and shaming of residents are those who indulge in reckless waste disposal.

“Days of condoning littering and indiscriminate waste disposal in the metropolis are over.

“Apart from carrying out a community service, environmental offenders will be named and shamed, using the agency’s social media handles and other public communication channels,” she said.

A picture of PSP parking refuse under a bridge in Lagos (NAN)

Kadiri reminded residents of Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s executive order on zero tolerance for traffic and environmental infractions, saying that ignorance of the law should never be an excuse to engage in acts capable of causing harm to the environment and the people.

She said LAWMA had embarked on various media advocacy programmes and community sensitisation campaigns across the state to educate residents on the need to imbibe the culture of effective waste management in their localities.

Kadiri further appealed to parents to properly guide their children and wards against harmful environmental practices.

She warned that anyone caught dumping waste indiscriminately under the cover of darkness would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“LAWMA’s waste policing is effective 24/7 and will not spare any defaulters,” she said.

She, however, enjoined residents to embrace recycling and the waste-to-wealth initiatives of the state government.

According to her, this will not only make the environment cleaner and safer but also provide a viable means of income.

Kadiri also advised Lagos residents to promptly contact LAWMA using the toll-free line 07080601020, for complaints and relevant information.