LAWMA reopens 4 Lagos markets that were shut down over hygiene issues

News Agency Of Nigeria

The markets were previously shut down over reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non payment of waste bills.

Ladipo Market in the Mushin area of Lagos State was one of the markets found to be unhygienic [BBC]
The managing director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who announced the reopening in Lagos, noted the importance of stringent compliance measures in safeguarding public health and shielding residents against future health crises.

Gbadegesin said that the re-opening of the markets followed full compliance with requisite conditions.

"Following extensive renovations and compliance measures including, the implementation of stringent conditions and a written mandatory undertaking for reopening, Ladipo Market, Oyingbo Market, Alamutu Ologede Market, and Ile-Epo Oke Odo Market, have been reopened today for business transactions," Gbadegesin said.

The LAWMA CEO emphasised that the reopened markets had to comply with a set of mandatory conditions listed for them prior to resuming operations.

"These conditions include providing a designated waste point; installation of block work fence and platforms for the placement of double dino bins; procurement of double dino bins for waste containerisation; commitment to putting in place sustainable market waste policing to guarantee constant cleanliness of the market environment

"Enforce proper waste disposal regulations; engagement of bin keepers; collaboration with accredited PSP operators for timely evacuation.

"Prompt payment of waste bills, as well as dislodging Street traders from road medians and setbacks and preventing unauthorised vending," Gbadegesin said.

According to him, a filthy market is a breeding ground for terrible diseases like cholera, typhoid, Lassa fever, ebola, malaria and others.

He stressed that the state cannot stand by and watch some markets expose the people of Lagos State to such conditions which are clearly avoidable if they do the right things.

"We want to make it abundantly clear that any future violations will attract stiffer sanctions, including the permanent closure of the offending market," Gbadegesin said.

He implored the executive members of markets in the state to live up to their responsibilities, urging traders to be public-minded by being hygienic in their trading activities, as that would be usually beneficial to them and their customers.

He added that local government authorities would be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring market operations' adherence to set conditions.

He urged members of the public to play a pivotal role in this process by promptly reporting any observed lapses in sanitation to LAWMA.

He reminded markets around the state that LAWMA's zero tolerance policy for reckless waste dumping in markets was still on course, warning that defaulting markets risked closure and heavy fine.

For waste management related issues in your area, call LAWMA toll-free number: 07080601020 and 617.

NAN reports that LAWMA, on September 30, ordered immediate closure of Ladipo Market, Mushin, for several environmental offences including, reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non payment of waste bills, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

