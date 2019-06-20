An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 20-year-old Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) official, Michael John, who admitted using a stick to inflict injury on a man.

The Magistrate, Mrs F.O. Hughes, ordered that John should be kept in the Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, pending review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

John, a resident of Agege in Lagos, was arraigned for conspiracy and assault.

Hughes adjourned the case until July 22 for the review and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences with other persons at large along Ogunjobi St., Dopemu, Agege in Lagos on June 5.

Samuel said that the defendant assaulted Mr Moshood Majiyagbe by using a big stick to cause serious injury on the head and right hand over a little disagreement they had.

“Majiyagbe sustained an open injury on his head,” the prosecutor said.

Samuel said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.