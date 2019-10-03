The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) said on Wednesday that it had engaged the services of 20 challenged persons as sweepers of pedestrian bridges across the state.

The Asst. Director, Public Affairs of LAWMA, Mrs Folashade Kadiri, disclosed this in a statement made available to the newsmen in Lagos.

Kadiri quoted the Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, as saying that the authority had stepped up its drive to rid the state of waste and it had become necessary to engage all stakeholders, including physically challenged persons.

“The cleanliness of the Lagos State is a collective responsibility. We need all hands to be on deck to help us realise our vision of building a cleaner city we all will be proud of.

”That is why we have decided to engage these special sweepers to play their own part in achieving this,” he said.

Gbadegesin pointed out that LAWMA had engaged the services of the physically challenged sweepers, instead of leaving them to beg on the streets.

He explained that they would be assigned to clean various pedestrian bridges in the state.

”We have mapped out pedestrian bridges where they will be operating such as Ojota New Bridge, Alausa Secretariat Bridge, Ikeja Along Bridge, CMS Bridge, Palm Groove bridge, Oshodi Oke bridge, Anthony Bus Stop and others.

”They will ensure that these locations are always cleaned up during the day.

“A total of 20 physical challenged persons have been employed by the authority, with plans to scale it up,” Gbadegesin said.

He urged the sweepers to contribute their own quota towards ensuring environmental sustainability in the state.

Gbadegesin implored residents to support the efforts of government at restoring environmental dignity, adding that the authority would not rest on its oars until effective sanitation was entrenched in every part of the metropolis.

He, however, pleaded with Lagos residents to call LAWMA toll-free lines 07080601020 and 617 for complaints and enquiries.