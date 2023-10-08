ADVERTISEMENT
LAWMA clears roadside traders at Lagos market

News Agency Of Nigeria

The LAWMA boss said that Alamutu Market, Mushin, one of the recently shut markets, had been reopened after meeting stipulated conditions.

LAWMA clears roadside traders at Lagos market [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market is currently sealed for various environmental infractions.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the agency observed that, in spite of the closure of the market, some traders still engaged in roadside trading activities, in breach of environmental regulations.

“We cannot compromise the environmental well-being of our city. It is imperative that all markets in the state strictly adhere to environmental laws.

” Non-compliance will result in the sealing of the markets, and such markets will not be reopened until appropriate conditions are met.

“We will also not condone any form of roadside trading around sealed business premises," Gbadegesin said.

He said that the enforcement action underscored LAWMA’s commitment to foster a sustainable and hygienic urban landscape for all residents, urging market operators to proactively engage in practices that aligned with established environmental standards.

The LAWMA boss said that Alamutu Market, Mushin, one of the recently shut markets, had been reopened after meeting stipulated conditions.

He urged market operators, residents, and stakeholders to work in tandem with the authorities, to ensure the collective achievement of a cleaner and healthier environment.

