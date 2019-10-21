The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says it was share misrepresentation of fact to say that journalists were not allowed to cover the budget defense sessions going on at the National Assembly.

Lawan was reacting to report published in some dailies that the media were shut out of the coverage of the budget defence at the various Senate committees.

"There is no shut out of the press from what we do," Lawan told journalists at the National Assembly on Monday, October 21, 2019.

"We need the press to tell Nigerians what we are doing. You (journalists) are our friends. That was a misunderstanding (of what happened)," Lawan said.

The Senate President said it should be expected that journalists, at some point, may be excused from such meetings when sensitive issues that bother on national security are being discussed.

"I want to assure Nigerians that whatever we do in this Senate and indeed in this National Assembly is in the best interest of Nigeria. We will not compromise on anything as far as the national interest is concerned," Lawan stated.

The Senate had suspended plenary to allow for budget defense -- an activity that allows ministers and heads of government agencies account for the spendings of their organisation in the precious budget year.