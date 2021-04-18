Lawan urges continuous prayers for Nigeria to overcome challenges

The Senate President, who announced a donation of N20 million to support the project said that leaders need prayers always, particularly from the followership.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari was a God given leaders, hence people should pray for him and others for good health and to keep leading the country successfully.

“He is trying his possible best for you and we too that are part of his leadership, we are trying our best to ensure that things are okay for Nigeria.

“I will therefore urge you to continue to pray for our leaders that may Almighty Allah continue to guide them as they proffer solutions to security challenges, youth unemployment and for us to continue to assist our people.

“The same thing is with our state, Yobe State, our pride. Our Governor, Mai Mala Buni, is trying his best to ensure development in the state.

“It is public knowledge that there are development projects in every part of the state,” Lawan said.

The Senate President announced that Sen. Sani Musa, who accompanied him, donated five million naira while Senators Bello Mandiya and Sadiq Suleiman donated one million each towards the building project.