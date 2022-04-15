RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawan slams Buhari over N3.5tn fuel subsidy request

Buhari also asked the chamber to approve an increase in the estimated provision for 2022 subsidy for PMS...

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown]

The Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for an additional N3.557 trillion for fuel subsidy.

Lawan argued that the current N250 pump price of Premium Motor Spirit renders the presidential request ridiculously unacceptable.

His condemnation came ahead of senate approval of additional N3.557 trillion fuel subsidy money as requested by Buhari.

Earlier reports had said that the Senate would, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, pass the revised 2022 fiscal framework before adjourning on the Easter break.

The hint was given by the Senate President himself, after the report of the Committee on Finance was stepped down for consideration, a statement on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, signed by Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, Special Assistant (Press) to the Senate President, said.

Among other requests, Buhari had asked the chamber to approve an increase in the estimated provision for 2022 subsidy for PMS, also called petrol, by N3.557 trillion, from N442.72 billion to N4 trillion.

The request was contained in a letter dated April 5, 2022.

My observation is that it’s better for Federal Government to remove fuel subsidy and use the money to improve the power supply in Nigeria.

If with subsidy, people will still buy fuel in filling station at the rate of N250 per liter and also collect subsidy from Federal Government by marketers, that’s double profits and does not make sense.

Giving electricity to the public is like automatically creating job opportunities for our youths in Nigeria. More so that the youths are now manufacturing electric cars and other devices in Nigeria,” Lawan said.

He further suggested that the Federal Government should take over power stations from the private sector to give citizens electricity in commensurate value to what they pay for.

Ima Elijah

