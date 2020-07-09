Lawan, who was represented by Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice, stated this on Thursday, while declaring open an investigative Public Hearing by the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on the Investigation of the Alleged Financial Recklessness in the NDDC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate on May 5, set up the ad hoc committee to investigate the IMC of the NDDC over alleged misappropriation of N80 billion.

Lawan said that the NDDC was an important statutory agency that was supposed to improve the lot of the Niger Delta community.

“It is therefore unacceptable to hear about inappropriate use of resources or outright financial recklessness,” he said.

The president of the senate who underscored the need for prudent application of public funds by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government (MDAs) emphasised that same had become imperative in view of scarce income at the disposal of the Federal Government.

“Financial recklessness is not an attribute that anyone can afford, whether rich or poor. It is even worse with the poor, or for the organisation or a country with limited resources.

“This is the reason we have always highlighted the need for prudence in the application of public resources.

“The time when public resources is seen as nobody’s resources is long gone. We are in trying times, when we all have to be concerned about judicious use of scarce incomes.

According to him, the weighty allegations of misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N80 billion by the IMC of the NDDC prompted the upper chamber to investigate the commission.

While urging stakeholders present at the hearing to cooperate with the ad-hoc committee, Lawan assured the public of the senate’s commitment to fairness and transparency in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility.

“This senate is a responsive Senate, and it is partly the reason we made up this all-important committee in our sitting on Tuesday, May 5, to investigate the alleged financial recklessness at the NDDC.

“I am happy the ad hoc committee has made excellent progress by requesting and receiving vital information from identified stakeholders.

“This public hearing should further help the committee get more information, to enable them come to a pleasant conclusion on the facts on ground, before reporting back to the senate.

“I have trust in the ability of this committee to do the right thing, but I add that you all have to cooperate with them and be open-minded and frank with your submissions.

“The senate will be fair to all. Our aim is to get all evidence, to make excellent decisions, to benefit the citizens. Your cooperation is therefore very important,” Lawan said.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Olubunmi Adetunmbi said that the panel in line with its mandate, sought “to holistically investigate all financially related allegations, mismanagement and misappropriation and the breach of the extant procurement processes as enshrined in the public procurement Act 2007.”

The lawmaker added that, “the exercise is not aimed at witch-hunting any individual, groups, persons or institutions, but to rather get at the root of the matter, that will aid in repositioning the NDDC to effectively deliver on the mandate on which it was established.

“It is also to block leakages of financial mismanagement as well as promote the effective utilisation of its resources for the overall development of the people of the Niger Delta region,” he added.