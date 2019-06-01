Barely a day after Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi of the Peoples Democratic Party declared his support for Ahmed Lawan, the lawmaker has said he expects all senators elected on the platform of the opposition party to endorse him as the Senate president of the 9th assembly.

Lawan while speaking to newsmen on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Abuja argued that Nigerians do not care about the political party lawmakers represent but about the security of their lives.

He said the support of senator Nwobosi, who is a member of the opposition party is a show of patriotism.

He said, “We are expecting the PDP senator-elects to — all of them, have an understanding with us and endorse me as a caucus,” he said.

“Let me first pay tribute first to senator Ifeanyi Uba of the YPP. Senator Ifeanyi Uba identified with our aspirations the first day the idea of running for this office [came to being] and he has been with us all through. We are campaigning together and sometimes he goes alone to spread our vision for the ninth assembly.

“Particularly to the endorsement by senator Peter Nwaboshi who is a serving senator and also a PDP senator, what the endorsement means is not a crack in the fence of the PDP but in the senate, what the endorsement means is that feeling of patriotism, that feeling of the necessity of all of us that will be in the ninth Senate to work together in the national interest.

“That feeling that Nigerians don’t care what platform you represent in the senate, what Nigerians care for will be what the ninth is able to do to better their lives.

“What Nigerians care for is the improvement in the security of their lives and properties. What Nigerians care about is how the economy will be improved and enhanced and revitalised so that it is an all-inclusive economy.

“An economy that will work for those at the lowest level of the ladder and those at the highest level. Those who will great the businesses and those who will need to be employed.”

Lawan has also reached out to lawmakers and governors in the opposition party.

In April, the senator separately met with Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as well as Imo State governor-elect Emeka Ihedioha in Abuja seeking their support for his senate presidency bid.