Lawan says Buhari is in a hurry to develop Nigeria

Lawan says the synergy between the Federal and State Governments on infrastructural development is producing good results.

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan. (Punch)
The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan said the Federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari is in a hurry to develop Nigeria saying there are ongoing infrastructural projects in every state.

Lawan said by 2023, the country would have been turned into an infrastructural laboratory.

The Senate President said this on Saturday, February 5, 2022, while on a visit to Kwara State to witness the launch of the 2022 Empowerment Programme of Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar who is representing Kwara North.

Lawan said the synergy between the Federal and State Governments on infrastructural development is producing good results.

He said, “Development of any nation is not about Federal government doing its best. It is about Federal Government doing its own, working in partnership with the state government and even the local government and that is what we are doing.”

“Every single project of Federal Government of Nigeria, whether it is a constituency project or direct project from the Federal government, is to complement what the state government is doing and that partnership has been so purposeful that today in every corner, in every part of Nigeria, you have infrastructural development.

“The Federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari is in a hurry. We are in a hurry to develop Nigeria.

“By 2023, Nigeria would have been turned into an infrastructural laboratory because every part of Nigeria, from the East to the West to the North to the South, there is something going on.

“In the East, the second Niger bridge, today it is at 75 to 80 percent completion level. For 20 years, those people, they will go there, do groundbreaking and disappear to the ground. Another person would come, do groundbreaking and disappear to the ground.

“President Muhammadu Buhari did only one groundbreaking and today, it is at 75 percent completion level. That is what it is, in every part of Nigeria.

“So the synergy between our states and the Federal government is working. It is making Nigeria to develop the infrastructure that we need. We have never seen it done like this one by this administration.”

Lawan also commended the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq “for changing the narratives in the state” in terms of development.

He also urged the people of the state to consider the governor for a second term.

