Lawan, in a goodwill message in Abuja on Tuesday, urged Christians and Nigerians not to forget the essence of the season, which was a reminder of the birth of Jesus Christ, and the ideals for which he lived.

“The birth of Jesus Christ is a great example of humility. He lived and preached peace, love, tolerance and self-sacrifice, and left mankind with the hope of eternal joy.

“These virtues transcend religion and deserve to be embraced by all Nigerians especially as we go through the challenges of nation-building and development.

“In the spirit of the season, we as a people and government must remember the weak and the most vulnerable in our midst and do the best we can to bring them succour and help them to also feel the joy of the season.

“I wish you all journey mercies as you move around to share the season with family and loved ones and enjoin all to celebrate with moderation,” he said.

Lawan said that the 9th National Assembly, in its legislative agenda, had resolved to work for Nigeria by enacting legislations that would serve the generality of Nigerians.

“Your representatives in the assembly, since their inauguration six months ago, have devoted themselves to facilitating good governance and stimulating the economy to raise the standard of living of Nigerians.

“Their decisions on critical sectors of the economy, before they adjourned for the Christmas and New year, were essentially to make year 2020 and beyond prosperous for all.

“The amendment to the Deep Off-shore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, the Fiscal Policy laws, Procurement Act and the timely passage of the 2020 Budget, which was promptly assented to by the President, signpost the determination of the Assembly to work for Nigerians,” he said.

Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has stressed the need for unity, even as he called on Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers.

In his Christmas message, Omo-Agege urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Christmas by reaching out to the less privileged in the society.

“As we celebrate the birth of our Savior, this is also a time for reflection and new resolve toward ensuring unity of purpose and facilitating giant strides forward.

“Christmas retells not only the story of the birth of Jesus Christ about 2,000 years ago; it also represents great faith , great hopes,” he said.