Lawan missing as Obi, Tinubu, Atiku make INEC final list of 2023 contestants

The Senate President and Bashir Maina have been at loggerheads over the ticket of the ruling party for Yobe North.

Lawan, who lost the APC presidential primary to Tinubu currently represents Yobe North in the Senate.

Following the presidential primary held in Abuja, Lawan who did not participate in the party’s senatorial primary had asked Maina to step down for him to fly the senatorial flag of Yobe North in the next election.

But Maina insisted that the ticket belongs to him.

However, Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, whose case is similar to Lawan’s made the INEC list.

It would be recalled that a Federal High Court in Abuja recently ordered the electoral commission to accept and publish Akpabio’s name as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Akwa Ibom North-West District for the 2023 elections.