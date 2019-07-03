Lawan, who inaugurated the two committees along other principal officers of the Senate, charged their members to put the interests of Nigerians first.

He also admonished them to justify the confidence deposed in them by the leadership and entire membership of the 9th Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee on Media/Publicity is headed by Sen. Dayo Adeyeye (APC Ekiti-South), while that of the Legislative Agenda is headed by Sen. Adamu Aliero (APC Kebbi).

Lawan charged the 6-man committee on Media/Publicity to present the 9th Senate in good light before the Nigerian public.

“This committee will work very cordially with our colleagues in the House of Representatives in the matters of public affairs and where they feel strongly concerned.

” It will occupy an important space in the life of this Senate for the next few weeks until the standing committees are constituted.

“The membership of this committee is carefully selected to do this job.

” We are mindful of your backgrounds and have no doubt that you will inform and educate the public on our behalf, ” he said.

To the 13 members of the Legislative Agenda committee, Lawan said “The Legislative Agenda committee is very critical to give us guide, direction and purpose in the Senate.

” The committee will give us the agenda to ensure the numerous challenges facing Nigerians are addressed.

“Nigerians will like to have security and economy that will enhance growth, where there will be rule of law and justice.

” These and many more issues will be captured by this committee with the support of the House of Representatives.

“You have a big task because you will help us determine our direction, you can reach out to members of the public and consult for advice that will help us address these issues,” he said.

In their separate remarks, both Adeyeye and Aliero thanked the leadership of the Senate for the responsibilities given to them, with a promise that they would not disappoint their colleagues.