The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has appealed to Nigerians to commend and encourage lawmakers when they get something right, rather than waiting to castigate them when they make mistakes.

Lawan said this while declaring a public hearing on the electoral act amendment at the national assembly on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

He said members of the national assembly have never been self-serving, adding that lawmakers are always conscious of what they do.

He said, “A free fair and credible election in 2023 is doable, we just have to remain focused. When we get something right, please commend and encourage us. Don’t wait until we make mistakes and then you say ‘these people are self-serving’.

“From my experience both in the house and in the senate, the national assembly has never been self-serving. The national assembly is probably one institution where members are extremely conscious of what they do because of their electorate.

“We are always open, exposed and easily the most-reachable set of elected people.”

The Senate President also urged Nigerians to continue to advise and pray for lawmakers to achieve their targets.

He said, “People may choose to accuse us of any other thing but not on what we do here. We remain committed to all the issues we have considered important in our legislative agenda and without anybody holding us responsible, we have achieved most of those things we have set as targets and the electoral act amendment is one of those targets we will work to pass.

“We don’t need you to hold us because if you hold us, you will disrupt us. Pray for us, continue to advise us, engage with us, partner with us and we will achieve those things.

Lawan promises to address electoral problems in the country to ensure every vote counts.