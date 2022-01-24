RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LAUTECH’s sole ownership by Oyo Soun’s only wish – Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says the only wish of the late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, was for the state to have the sole ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

Makinde, who stated this at the thanksgiving service held on Sunday at First Baptist Church, Oke-Elerin, Ogbomoso, in honour of the late traditional ruler, said he was happy that the wish was fulfilled before his demise.

He said that the late Oba Oyewumi asked him for only one thing when he visited his palace, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“He told me that his only wish was to have LAUTECH solely owned by Oyo State. I am happy that his wish became a reality before he joined his ancestors,” he said.

The governor further stated that the royal father, during his lifetime, stood and worked hard for the development of Ogbomoso and the state at large.

“We are supposed to thank God for Baba. At over 95 years of age, what else does anyone expect?

“Also, we are supposed to thank God for all the developments we have witnessed in Ogbomoso land, the state and the country at large through his efforts,” he said.

In his sermon, the Presiding Pastor of the church, Rev. Victor Oyelowo, said that the late Soun laboured for Ogbomoso people and the church.

