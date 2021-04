LAUTECH investigates death of final year student.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NANS South-West leadership was led by its Deputy Coordinator, Uthman Oladimeji.

Liasu described the death of Asefon as unfortunate and a rude shock, adding that the incident was avoidable.

He said that members of LAUTECH management are parents and therefore felt terribly pained by the occurrence.

Liasu said that the management was committed to getting to the root of the matter to guide against future occurrence.

He called on the students’ leaders to educate their members on responsible unionism and discourage destruction of public property at the slightest opportunity.