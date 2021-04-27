RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LAUTECH investigates death of final year student

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, says proper investigation will be conducted into the death of Asefon Nifemi Bernard, a final-year student of the institution.

LAUTECH investigates death of final year student.
Prof. Mojeed Liasu, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution, gave the assurance on Monday while addressing the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West Zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NANS South-West leadership was led by its Deputy Coordinator, Uthman Oladimeji.

Liasu described the death of Asefon as unfortunate and a rude shock, adding that the incident was avoidable.

He said that members of LAUTECH management are parents and therefore felt terribly pained by the occurrence.

Liasu said that the management was committed to getting to the root of the matter to guide against future occurrence.

He called on the students’ leaders to educate their members on responsible unionism and discourage destruction of public property at the slightest opportunity.

Liasu said that the management was already taking steps to resuscitate student unionism on campus, promising expedited actions to conclude the process.

