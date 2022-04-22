RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

LAUTECH admits 24,704 undergraduates; 753 bag first class degrees

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, had admitted 24,704 graduands into their various first degrees.

They were admitted on Friday by the Senate of the University at the 14th combined special convocation ceremony in Ogbomoso.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 753 out of the 24,704 graduating students across the faculties made first-class degrees and were given special recognition.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Prof. Abdulrasheed Abubakar, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Abubakar, who was represented by Mr Bassey Essien, the NUC Director of Studies, said the commission was proud of the moderate achievements of the university within the short period of its becoming solely owned by the Oyo State government.

Prof. Ayodeji Omole, LAUTECH Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, admonished the graduating students to remain focused on their endeavours and continue to be good ambassadors of the university.

He eulogized Gov. Seyi Makinde for his leadership style which had proved effective, especially in the case of LAUTECH.

Prof. Mojeed Liasu, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, said LAUTECH was a celebrated institution today due to the governor’s generosity and strong belief in functional education.

